Lady Gaga Shares Her Hardcore Recovery Routine After Falling Off The Stage With Fan During Concert

That’s gotta hurt!

Lady Gaga fell off a stage while dancing with a fan during a Las Vegas concert.

The 33-year-old singer invited a fan onto the stage and wrapped her legs around him. In video shared to Twitter of the heart-stopping moment, the fan picked up the singer and danced around—but after a short few hops with Lady Gaga attached to him, he appeared to lose his footing and they both went tumbling into the audience!

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl — ash hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

Video posted from twitter user @idkpinecone shows the two crashing to the ground in front of the audience, with the singer appearing to slam on to the floor with the fan on top of her.

While it looked like a painful fall, the same user posted another video showing the singer back on stage belting out her hit song “Million Reasons.”

Lady Gaga appeared to be recovering from the concert in three Instagram photos she shared of her hardcore post-show routine. She captioned the post, “ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

The singer has had her fair share of injuries—in 2013, the “A Star is Born” actress suffered a hip fracture and had to get a hip replacement. The injury forced her to cancel some final dates on her “Born This Way Ball” tour.

This was Lady Gaga’s first Enigma show since taking a summer hiatus from her Las Vegas residency.

There are no reports yet on whether the singer suffered any lasting injuries, but since fans say she was back on stage performing with vigor it’s safe to say Gaga knows the show must go on!