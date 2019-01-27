It’s another big night for Lady Gaga during award season and she definitely didn’t disappoint on the fashion front at the 2019 SAG Awards.

The “A Star Is Born” lead proved that she was a fashion star to be reckoned with in a white-hot Dior dress with a thigh-high dress. The look also featured a stunning plunge neckline and featherlike details on the edge. Gaga teamed the dress with a gold and diamond choker, a set of bling earrings and a pair of matching white pumps.

The look was so sexy from the side angle that Gaga nearly gave us a little too much of a show.

For her makeup, Mother Monster went high drama with a currant color on her lips and nails and a dark smoky eye. She wore her hair pulled back in a deep parted chignon.

It’s safe to say that this understated yet dramatic look was one of our fashion faves from her award season run because of it’s chic simplicity.

What do you think of the stunning style?!

Check out more from the red carpet below!