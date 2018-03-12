'Laguna Beach' Stars Alex Murrel And Dieter Schmitz Are Expecting Babies This Year: See Their Announcements

It looks like "Laguna Beach" could have a whole new cast of stars in about 15 years!

"Laguna Beach" stars Alex Murrel and Dieter Schmitz both announced they were expecting children this year over the weekend.

Murrel, who was best known by her name on the show Alex M., is already a momma to 1-year-old, Levi, with her husband, Kyle Johnson, and now she's got another baby boy on the way.

"Baby brother on his way this July #JulyBabies," Alex captioned a couple sun-filled pregnancy portraits on Instagram. In the photos, her little guy Levi and hubby Kyle are all smiles. Alex looks lovely in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit, which shows off her growing baby bump.