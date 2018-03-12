'Laguna Beach' Stars Alex Murrel And Dieter Schmitz Are Expecting Babies This Year: See Their Announcements

'Laguna Beach' cast members Jen, Lauren Conrad, Alex H, Alex Murrel, Sedrick, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Morgan S,Stephen Coletti and Heidi attend the 'Mad TV' and 'Laguna Beach' Cast Members at SqueezeOC Launch Party at Tentation Ultra Lounge on August 19, 2005 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
It looks like "Laguna Beach" could have a whole new cast of stars in about 15 years!
"Laguna Beach" stars Alex Murrel and Dieter Schmitz both announced they were expecting children this year over the weekend.
Murrel, who was best known by her name on the show Alex M., is already a momma to 1-year-old, Levi, with her husband, Kyle Johnson, and now she's got another baby boy on the way.
"Baby brother on his way this July #JulyBabies," Alex captioned a couple sun-filled pregnancy portraits on Instagram. In the photos, her little guy Levi and hubby Kyle are all smiles. Alex looks lovely in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit, which shows off her growing baby bump.
The "Laguna" crew was quick to share their excitement on Alex's post, with Kristin Cavallari liking the post.
Meanwhile, Dieter also got a ton of love from his castmates Lauren Conrad (LC) and Alex when he and his wife, Isabell announced they are expecting their first child in September 2018. In the sweet Instagram post, Dieter and Isbaell's French bulldog Wellington is holding up a sign that reads, "Mom & Dad are getting me a human. Due Sep. 10, 2018." There's another sign that reads, "Our greatest adventure begins September 2018" that is set out next to an ultrasound pic, a teddy bear, some flowers, baby shoes and a onesie.
They captioned their pic, "Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!! Our family is growing!!!" Alex commented on the photo, writing, "OMG diets!!!! SO SO happy for you and @isathebell," and LC also chimed in, "I can't wait to meet this little person."
Dieter and his wife got married in August 2016 and tons of the "Laguna" cast and crew showed up to support him!