Lana Condor's Next Role in 'Deadly Class' Is Very Different From 'TATBILB'

"I think Saya is in control of any situation that she puts herself in," said Lana. "Which is a wonderful, powerful thing as a woman to have."

The TV series is inspired by the 2014 "Deadly Class" comic book series written by Rick Remender, who will also act as the co-showrunner of the production.

"I chose all of the music. I've been involved in every step of it. So if it fails for fans, it fails because of me. It's not something that they can blame on those rotten TV folks," Remender said.

"Deadly Class" premieres on Syfy in 2019.