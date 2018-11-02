Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Basketball Legend Scottie Pippen After 21 Years Of Marriage

Exactly one year after calling off their divorce, Scottie and Larsa Pippen have decided once more to end their marriage.

The Chicago Bulls legend's wife of more than two decades filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by Access.

Larsa's filing marks the second time in two years that the couple's longtime partnership was headed for the rocks. Back in October 2016, both spouses reportedly filed for divorce. They patched things up a year later, reneging on their legal plans to split on Nov. 2, 2017 – but the reconciliation didn't last.