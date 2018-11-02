Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Basketball Legend Scottie Pippen After 21 Years Of Marriage

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend the Haute Living NBA All Star Dinner Honoring Scottie Pippen on February 15, 2018 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Exactly one year after calling off their divorce, Scottie and Larsa Pippen have decided once more to end their marriage.
The Chicago Bulls legend's wife of more than two decades filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by Access.
Larsa's filing marks the second time in two years that the couple's longtime partnership was headed for the rocks. Back in October 2016, both spouses reportedly filed for divorce. They patched things up a year later, reneging on their legal plans to split on Nov. 2, 2017 – but the reconciliation didn't last.
"It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating," the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star told TMZ of her new divorce petition in a Friday statement. "We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives."
"We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much," she continued. "Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time."
In her filing, Larsa requested that she and the NBA veteran share joint legal and physical custody of their three sons – 17-year-old Scotty Jr., 16-year-old Preston and 13-year-old Justin – as well their 9-year-old daughter Sophia, who placed ninth in this fall's "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."
The famous mom – and close friend of the Kardashian sisters – also requested that her estranged husband be responsible for spousal support, in addition to attorney's fees and costs.
Scottie and Larsa tied the knot back in July 1997.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Brings North West To See Sophia Pippen On 'Dancing With The Stars: Juniors'