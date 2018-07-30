Las Vegas Showgirl Makes A Plea For An Engagement On 'The Proposal'

Abby Sullivan spends her life on the stage as a Las Vegas showgirl, so she was more than ready to try and win a man's heart on a stage too!

In this week's episode of the hit ABC show, "The Proposal" Abby opens up about why she wants people to see past her body and see more of her soul. She explains to Bachelor Winston that she's in a field where she is constantly scrutinized for her looks so she's ready to meet someone who can give her a real shot and actually support her.

Check out Abby's big plea in this fun teaser.

And tune in tonight to see Abby try and win Winston's heart on "The Proposal" on ABC 10/9 central.