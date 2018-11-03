Latin Grammys 2018: Marc Anthony, Will Smith & Bad Bunny To Open Show

The Latin Grammys has announced its opening act!



Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny will unite on stage for the first time live to perform their smash hit, "Está Rico," at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. The video for the song has more than 58 million views on YouTube.

Previously announced performers for the awards show include Ángela Aguilar, El David Aguilar, Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Kany García, Halsey, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maná, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Carlos Vives, and Sebastián Yatra.