Laura Ingraham Expected To Return To Fox News Following Parkland Tweet Backlash

Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is expected back at work Monday following backlash by advertisers upset over her tweet mocking a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.

Several companies say they'll no longer advertise with Ingraham, who was on a one-week vacation that served as a cooling-off period. Ingraham picked up a strong statement of support from her boss and backing from an unexpected source in liberal talk show host Bill Maher late Friday.

Ingraham has apologized for a tweet in which she said 17-year-old high school student David Hogg whined about being rejected by some colleges.

Laura Ingraham poses on the red carpet upon arrival at a salute to FOX News Channel's Brit Hume on January 8, 2009 in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Roseanne Barr Accused Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg Of Giving A Nazi Salute

Ingraham's tweet became a symbol of a debate over how minors active in national gun safety talks should be treated by political opponents.

Hogg has said it's "time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children."

Copyright ©
2018 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Latest News