Laura Prepon & Ben Foster Are Married: See Their Sweet Wedding Photo!

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have said "I do."
The couple tied the knot recently and revealed the happy news with a romantic first look at their special day.
"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!!" Laura wrote on Sunday, captioning a sweet, sepia-toned Instagram photo of her and Ben smiling together in their wedding garb.
The "Orange Is the New Black" star glowed in a sleeveless ivory dress while holding a robust bouquet, and Ben topped his dapper look with a vest and fedora.
The now-newlyweds made their red carpet debut at the "Girl on the Train" premiere in October 2016, where Laura also flashed her engagement ring for the first time.
Getting married isn't the first major life milestone the lovebirds have crossed.
Laura and Ben reportedly welcomed their first child last August, a daughter named Ella. The actress showed off her growing baby bump at a number of events throughout her pregnancy, including the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards.
