Lauren Conrad Shares First Pic Of 7-Week-Old Son Charlie: ‘So Much To Be Thankful For’

Lauren Conrad’s baby just made his Instagram debut!

The lifestyle guru took to the social media platform to share the sweetest family snap in honor of celebrating Thanksgiving as a family of four this year.

“So much to be thankful for this year 💛 Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday,” Lauren wrote alongside the adorable oceanside pic.

In the snapshot, the “Laguna Beach” alum held her little son Charlie, who was asleep on her shoulder, while Lauren’s hubby William Tell carried new big brother Liam James, 2, on his shoulders.

The proud parents welcomed Charlie on Oct 8. Lauren announced his birth with a water color painting of the family.

“Our sweet baby boy Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Just one month before Charlie was born, the fashion designer shared a pregnancy update on Insta, confessing that she was having mixed feeling about his arrival.

“Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'” Lauren joked. “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”