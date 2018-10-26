Lauren Jauregui Has The Perfect Clapback After Trevor Noah Jokes About Chrissy & John Legend's Baby

Lauren Jauregui definitely had the perfect clapback for Trevor Noah when he made a comment about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's son Miles' striking resemblance to John!
Chrissy took to Instagram to post a photo of her son laying down, spoon in hand with food all over his face, in which she captioned "baby bear is eating!"
In reference to the fun app that can replace one face with that of another, "The Daily Show" host commented, "That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!"
Trevor was clearly kinda throwing a funny comment in the direction of John, who looks exactly like his little one. While his comment wasn't shady, it was a little funny.
Former "Fifth Harmony" member Lauren Jauregui chimed in to confirm that no one could make any mistake who the father is – especially the tabloids!
"At least there'll never be a tabloid headline questioning the father," she wrote.
Ever since Miles was born back in May, this legendary family has been fully aware of how much their bundle of joy looks like the "All of Me" singer.
Needless to say, even the celeb community is still just as shook as we are.