Lauren Jauregui Releases First Solo Track 'Expectations'

Former "Fifth Harmony" member Lauren Jauregui has just released her first solo track and it is sure to be a bop!
"Expectations" (written by Lauren herself) is the first taste of her budding solo career -- and if she is anything like the other "Fifth Harmony" alums, she has a bright future ahead!
Produced by Kid Harpoon and released by Columbia Records, the new song will also be accompanied by a music video that has an old Hollywood, black and white sexy vibe that we are definitely here for!
The 22-year-old award-winning artist also debuted the song this summer while opening at Halsey's "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour" in South America.
The fans had very positive reactions, and videos of the performance have been viewed "3 million times to date" according to the official press release of the new track.
"Everything feels so surreal. I'm so grateful to have been able to be so immersed in this creative process and give the world a piece of my heart," Lauren said. "I'm excited to see its reception and continue to grow and create and share with you all."
Ty Dolla Sign and Lauren Jauregui attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Lauren plans to continue releasing new music throughout the next few months and next year. So far she has worked with writers and producers including Khaled Rohaim, Illangelo, Kid Harpoon, and King Henry – just to name a few!
We have to say, we have some pretty big "expectations" for her future as an artist!