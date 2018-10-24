Lauren Jauregui Releases First Solo Track 'Expectations'

Former "Fifth Harmony" member Lauren Jauregui has just released her first solo track and it is sure to be a bop!

"Expectations" (written by Lauren herself) is the first taste of her budding solo career -- and if she is anything like the other "Fifth Harmony" alums, she has a bright future ahead!

Produced by Kid Harpoon and released by Columbia Records, the new song will also be accompanied by a music video that has an old Hollywood, black and white sexy vibe that we are definitely here for!