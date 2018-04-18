Lauryn Hill Is Headed Back On Tour & She's Play All Of 'Miseducation'

Lauryn Hill performs during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. on April 15, 2011 (Getty Images)
Lauryn Hill is headed back on tour just in time for the 20th anniversary of the "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." Lauryn, who performs under the name Ms. Lauryn Hill, will be playing all the hits from her beloved album on her upcoming tour, which kicks off on July 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tour continues through early October and will also include a stop at the Pitchfork Festival.
Check out the dates below.
July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 8 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 — Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 13 — Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier
July 15 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
July 18 — Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 22 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
July 25 — Charlotte, NC – CHarlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium
July 31 — Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Aug. 2 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Aug. 3 — Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 — Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 8 — Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 7 — Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
Sept. 9 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 12 — Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park
Sept. 15 — Kent, WA – ShoWare Center
Sept. 20 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Sept. 24 — Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 30 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 3 — New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 5 — St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena