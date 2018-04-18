Lauryn Hill Is Headed Back On Tour & She's Play All Of 'Miseducation'

Lauryn Hill is headed back on tour just in time for the 20th anniversary of the "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." Lauryn, who performs under the name Ms. Lauryn Hill, will be playing all the hits from her beloved album on her upcoming tour, which kicks off on July 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tour continues through early October and will also include a stop at the Pitchfork Festival.



Check out the dates below.

July 5 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 8 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 — Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 — Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier

July 15 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

July 18 — Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

July 20 — Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 22 — Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

July 25 — Charlotte, NC – CHarlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 — Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 29 — St. Petersburg, FL – Al Lang Stadium

July 31 — Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Aug. 3 — Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 — Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 8 — Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 7 — Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

Sept. 9 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 12 — Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 14 — Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park

Sept. 15 — Kent, WA – ShoWare Center

Sept. 20 — Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Sept. 24 — Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO – Red Rock Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 30 — Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 3 — New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 5 — St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena