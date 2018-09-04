'Law & Order: Hate Crimes' Announced

A new "Law & Order"
series is in the works.
On Tuesday, NBC announced "Law & Order: Hate Crimes," which is based on New York's Hate Crimes Task Force.
The series will follow "an elite, specially trained team of investigators," NBC said in a release.
"As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what's really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail," Executive Producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. "Twenty years ago when 'SVU' began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That's what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level."
The drama has been given a 13-episode commitment from NBC. Former "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight is a co-creator of the latest installment in the franchise.
Since the show will be set in NYC, we're hoping for crossover action. Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on "SVU," is an executive producer on the upcoming show.
"Law & Order: Hate Crimes" is set to be introduced on the latter end of "SVU's" 20th season.
In addition to this series, Wolf has another show debuting this fall on CBS – "FBI." The series stars Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom Zidan, Ebonée Noel as analyst Kristen Chazal, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" alum Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Sela Ward as Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier.
It follows an elite unit of the New York office of the FBI and premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9/8c on CBS.
-- Jolie Lash