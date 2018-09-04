'Law & Order: Hate Crimes' Announced

"As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what's really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail," Executive Producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. "Twenty years ago when 'SVU' began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That's what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level."

The drama has been given a 13-episode commitment from NBC. Former "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight is a co-creator of the latest installment in the franchise.