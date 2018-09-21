'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Our favorite "SVU" detective, Kelli Giddish, is expecting!
"The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star is pregnant with her second child with husband, Lawrence Faulborn. The couple are already parents to son Ludo, who was born in October 2016.
Kelli Giddish attends the 'Law & Order: SVU' 20th Anniversary Celebration the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV) (Getty Images)
The 38-year old actress debuted her baby bump at the show's 20th anniversary red carpet during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at the Spring Studios on Thursday Sept. 20. The cast celebrated together as they honored the day the show premiered back in 1999!
The actress, who stars as Detective Amanda Collins, smiled for photos and showed off her bump in a beige, floral print dress.
Her "SVU" co-star Mariska Hargitay, who stars as (the legend) Olivia Benson, jumped in a few pics with Kelli and looked overjoyed for her expectant friend.
Kelli clearly loves being a mom! She shares tons of photos on her social media accounts of her son already. We can only imagine what things will be like with baby No. 2.
Wishing all the best to the Kelli and her husband with their expanding family!