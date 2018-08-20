'Law & Order: SVU's' Mariska Hargitay Shares A Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Selfie With Her 'Work Family'

Mariska Hargitay from the series 'Law & Order : SVU' attends a photocall during the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

Talk about squad goals!

The "Law & Order: SVU" cast is currently back on set for Season 20, and they celebrated the major milestone with a behind-the-scenes selfie.

Mariska posted a snap of herself and fellow castmates Peter Scanavino, Ice-T and Kelli Giddish – who she dubbed the "Fab Four" –  to Instagram on Monday. The actress captioned the photo with a series of heartwarming hashtags, including "#SquadroomGoals," "#WorkFamilyIsFamily" and "#TeamworkMakesTheDreamwork."

Mariska also called Peter, Ice-T and Kelli her "fellow distance runners" and remarked that their work on the acclaimed NBC drama has been a "marathon, not a sprint."

With 20 seasons under its belt, "SVU" has now tied the record for the longest-running live-action scripted U.S. Primetime TV series with "Gunsmoke" and the original "Law & Order."

"Law & Order: SVU" returns to NBC on Sept. 27 at 10/9c.

