'Law & Order: SVU's' Mariska Hargitay Shares A Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Selfie With Her 'Work Family'

Talk about squad goals!

The "Law & Order: SVU" cast is currently back on set for Season 20, and they celebrated the major milestone with a behind-the-scenes selfie.



Mariska posted a snap of herself and fellow castmates Peter Scanavino, Ice-T and Kelli Giddish – who she dubbed the "Fab Four" – to Instagram on Monday. The actress captioned the photo with a series of heartwarming hashtags, including "#SquadroomGoals," "#WorkFamilyIsFamily" and "#TeamworkMakesTheDreamwork."