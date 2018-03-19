Lea Michele Sizzles On Hot Hawaiian Vacation: See The Pics!

Lea Michele is soaking up the aloha spirit!
The "Glee" alum hit the Hawaiian islands this past week for a little fun in the sun with her mom. Naturally, she captured the entire vacation on her Instagram account. Lea kicked off her fabulous vacation by rocking a bright yellow bikini and also rocking a huge sunhat that read, "Beach hair don't care."
In a couple other photos, the 31-year-old actress is spotted sipping on cocktails, and posing for a couple shots against a tropical background. Lea Michele brought along her mom on the vacation. She captioned one of her cocktail pics, "Mom and I sure know how to vacation! ✌🏻🌴☀️"
She also shared this sexy snap of her mom, who is rocking a black bikini, and captioned it, "What the actual F. My mom is so hot."
Lea Michele shows off a pic of her stunning mom on her Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram/Lea Michele)
Naturally, she also shared some pics for the stunning sunsets and palm trees.
It looks like Lea Michele is enjoying plenty of time relaxing during her time off. She last worked on the series "The Mayor," which ended in 2018.