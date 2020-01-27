LeBron James Is ‘Devastated’ In Emotional First Post After Kobe Bryant Tragedy: ‘I Love You Big Bro’

LeBron James isn’t holding back his sorrow after the passing of fellow basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

The athlete spoke out for the first time on Kobe’s death with an emotional Instagram post on Monday, reflecting on how difficult it’s been for him to find the right words to express himself since the news broke.

“I’m not ready but here I go,” he began, sharing how he’d tried to write a public message multiple times only to find himself in tears after each attempt.

LeBron went on to honor Kobe, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who both died on Sunday alongside seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. The athlete paid tribute to his and Kobe’s “friendship/bond/brotherhood” with a series of moving photos of the pair smiling together over the years. LeBron recalled speaking with his “big bro” just hours before the tragedy and shared how he’s still processing the sudden shock of such a profound loss.

“I just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” LeBron continued. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

The 35-year-old pledged to uphold Kobe’s NBA legacy and asked for “strength from the heavens above” to “watch over” him as he continues in their beloved sport – a journey which he’d already begun with his close friend’s support.

Just two days before the accident, Kobe congratulated LeBron for surpassing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“Continuing to move the game forward, @KingJames,” Kobe tweeted. “Much respect my brother.”

On Sunday night, LeBron and other Lakers players appeared visibly emotional upon landing in Los Angeles after learning of their former teammate’s loss, and they’ll now have more time to mourn before returning to the court.

Hours before LeBron’s post, the NBA announced on Twitter that it was delaying the Lakers vs. Clippers game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28. The post explained that “the decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization” as it “deeply grieves.” The team soon followed up with its first statement, thanking fans for “the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences” in what’s been “a very difficult time.”

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three other daughters. LeBron wrote that his “heart goes [out]” to the Bryant family before signing off on a personal and powerful note.

“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!” he concluded.

