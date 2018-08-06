'Legacies': CW Boss On Possibility Of 'Vampire Diaries' Franchise Characters Making Appearances On Spinoff Series

"Legacies," the spinoff of "The Originals," premieres this fall on The CW, and there is a possibility of characters from "The Vampire Diaries" franchise making appearances. But, says CW President Mark Pedowitz, the show -- from "TVD" boss Julie Plec -- will stand on its own.
"We were supportive of bringing some of the people back and to the degree [Julie] feels is necessary," Pedowitz said during the executive session during The CW's portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Tour, in response to a question from Access.
"With any spinoff, you have to stand on your own two feet," he continued. "So bringing back characters – if they're organic – makes the most sense. But you have to stand on your own two feet."
Pedowitz also opened up about green lighting "Legacies" straight to series, skipping the pilot process.
The CW boss said it was down to Plec and her story about the Salvatore School of Gifted Children in Mystic Falls (where "TVD" was set, and where "Legacies" takes place).
"We're very confident in the way she explained it, which is really a supernatural horror show," he said. "So, we're looking forward to it.
"Legacies," starring Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson and Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman premieres Oct. 25 on The CW.
