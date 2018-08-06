'Legacies': CW Boss On Possibility Of 'Vampire Diaries' Franchise Characters Making Appearances On Spinoff Series

"Legacies," the spinoff of "The Originals," premieres this fall on The CW, and there is a possibility of characters from "The Vampire Diaries" franchise making appearances. But, says CW President Mark Pedowitz, the show -- from "TVD" boss Julie Plec -- will stand on its own.



"We were supportive of bringing some of the people back and to the degree [Julie] feels is necessary," Pedowitz said during the executive session during The CW's portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Tour, in response to a question from Access.

"With any spinoff, you have to stand on your own two feet," he continued. "So bringing back characters – if they're organic – makes the most sense. But you have to stand on your own two feet."