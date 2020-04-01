Leighton Meester Appears Pregnant With Baby No. 2 On Outing With Husband Adam Brody (Reports)

It looks like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody may be expanding their family!

The “Single Parents” star got a little fresh air on a stroll with husband and their 4-year-old daughter Arlo Day this week, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail. She wore a gray T-shirt, Nikes, sunglasses and a cozy pair of cotton black overalls, while showcasing what appeared to be a prominent baby bump.

Leighton has yet to confirm if she and Adam have a second child on the way, but the actress is no stranger to the subtle pregnancy announcement. When she was expecting Arlo, she skipped a more traditional confirmation and let her figure speak for itself on a lunch date with her husband.

Leighton has been open about the tricky logistics involved in being a parent and a working mom – and how the question of “how do you do it all?” doesn’t sit right with her.

“Doing it all is not really possible, because something’s got to give, and if anybody asks me, first of all, I don’t know,” she told Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Scott Evans in October. “I’m in a very privileged position where I have a lot of help and I have a job where, like, my daughter didn’t have school yesterday and I brought her to work. That is a special situation.”

“I’m also not a single parent. I play one on TV,” she continued. “But I don’t think that there’s a balance. Even in the best of situations, I feel like I can’t do either all the way and perfectly. I’m not doing either of them 100 percent all the time … It’s a juggling act more than a balancing act.”

While Leighton often brings Arlo to the “Single Parents” set, she gets to see Adam there, too. “The O.C.” alum plays her character Angie’s ex and the father of her son, and the opportunity to work together onscreen helped Leighton see her man in a new light.

“You do the day in, day out with your partner, and I see him this close up a lot, you know?” she explained to Access Daily. “Like, I wake up with him, and we’re cooking breakfast and we’re talking about our kid. And then being outside of that together? It’s kind of like going to a party together … Seeing him from I’m afar, I’m like, oh yeah, you’re cute. I like you. It’s nice. You see the whole package.”

