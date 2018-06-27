Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Give Us All The 60s Vibes In 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' First Look Pic

Holy hotness! Leonardo DiCaprio just shared a first look of his new film with Brad Pitt "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and the smoldering duo sure know how to make Tinseltown sizzle.

In the snap, Brad is rocking a denim jacket and jeans with aviator shades. His hair is grown out long and has a very Robert Redford video. Meanwhile Leo went full 60s in a pair of brown slacks, a yellow turtleneck and a camel-colored leather jacket. He polished off his ensemble with a massive belt and a medallion necklace.

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set to be released in August 2019 and follows a TV actor and his stunt double as they try and make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.