Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary With Dazzling Gala

It's been two decades since Leonardo DiCaprio started changing the world!
The actor celebrated his 20th anniversary of starting the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation on Saturday night in Santa Rosa, Calif. The gala raised funds towards various global environmental efforts to address climate change and protect biodiversity. The star-studded event was co-hosted by Leo and Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell.
"When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so based on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects – whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major nonprofits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact," the actor said during his speech.
"We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more. I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million," Leo added.
The gala was filled with dazzling celebs including Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Chase Crawford, Jessica Szohr, Christine Evangelista and more. But, the most epic part of the night was definitely when Chris Martin of Coldplay performed the "Titanic" classic, "My Heart Will Go On."
Congrats to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation!
