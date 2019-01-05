LeToya Luckett is a mama!

The OG Destiny’s Child member welcomed a baby girl with her hubby, Tommicus Walker, on Jan 4.

LeToya shared the exciting baby news on Saturday by posting a black-and-white pic of the newborn holding her mother’s hand on Instagram.

“Gianna Iman walker Born || 1/ 4/19 7 Lbs 15oz,” the star captioned the sweet snap.

“Our lives are forever changed,” she added.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star, who is already a step-mother to her husband’s daughter, announced that she was expecting a baby girl back in October. LeToya took to Instagram to reveal the baby’s gender by posting a stunning maternity snap of herself.

“She’s already become the light of my life,” she captioned the image. “Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷#IssaGurl.”

The reality TV star told Essence that all of her prayers were answered when she became pregnant.

“When you really hand the reigns over [to Him] and get out of the driver seat of your life, and really allow God to step in and do what he’s been doing all along and get out of the way, then boom…it happens, ” she shared. “So maybe a couple months after I threw that list out and said, ‘God, I’m giving this over to you’, it happened.”

Congrats to the LeToya and Tommicus!