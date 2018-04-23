Liam Hemsworth Scares The 'S**t' Out Of Miley Cyrus In Hilarious Prank Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's joyride turned out to be not so joyful.
The "Malibu" singer shared a rare video of herself driving with Liam on Monday. In the video, Miley dances along to a rap song in the passenger seat as her fiancé drives the car.
I fucking hate when he does this shit pic.twitter.com/kpmcHnW4Cz— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018
The two appear picture-perfect together … until Liam exclaims "oh s**t!" and pretends to get in a wreck. A shaken Miley yelps as she loses control of the camera, ending the video.
"I f**king hate when he does this s**t," Miley hilariously captioned the post.
This isn't the first time Liam has crashed his girl's selfie! On Saturday, Liam caught Miley recording a video of herself singing in the car, and jokingly mocked her by making faces at the camera.
Miley on Liam's instagram story 😜😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/cnf8Yf32p6— Miley's Smilers (@MileySmilerNews) April 21, 2018
Looks like it's always an adventure driving Miss Miley. The couple the roasts together, stays together.