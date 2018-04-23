Liam Hemsworth Scares The 'S**t' Out Of Miley Cyrus In Hilarious Prank Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's joyride turned out to be not so joyful. 

The "Malibu" singer shared a rare video of herself driving with Liam on Monday. In the video, Miley dances along to a rap song in the passenger seat as her fiancé drives the car.

The two appear picture-perfect together … until Liam exclaims "oh s**t!" and pretends to get in a wreck. A shaken Miley yelps as she loses control of the camera, ending the video.

"I f**king hate when he does this s**t," Miley hilariously captioned the post.

This isn't the first time Liam has crashed his girl's selfie! On Saturday, Liam caught Miley recording a video of herself singing in the car, and jokingly mocked her by making faces at the camera.


Looks like it's always an adventure driving Miss Miley. The couple the roasts together, stays together.

