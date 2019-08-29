Liam Hemsworth Shares New Project On Instagram After Miley Cyrus Split: ‘Blood, Sweat And Tears Were Shed…’

Liam Hemsworth has made his first post on Instagram following the announcement of his split from Miley Cyrus.

The actor shared a photo of himself wearing a leather jacket with blood dripping down his head. Writing in the post that he put his “blood, sweat and tears” into his role for “Killerman.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favourite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography,” Liam wrote.

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved,” he added. “Independent film 29making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial.”

The “Hunger Games” star last posted on Instagram to share some well wishes to his ex-Miley Cyrus, shortly after she announced their breakup.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam wrote.

The post came just days after their high-profile split first made headlines when the singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Lake Como, Italy, just a day before the news of their separation.