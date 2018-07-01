Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have called it quits.
The couple announced their split on Sunday with nearly identical messages on Twitter. The breakup news comes a little over a year after the exes welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.
"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the One Direction singer posted. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
Liam opened up about the "struggles" in his relationship with Cheryl during an interview with the U.K. Evening Standard in March.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
"You know, we have our struggles," the pop star explained. "Like, of course, I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."
He added, "But we go through them together as a family and that's the most important thing for me. This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that?"
-- Gabi Duncan