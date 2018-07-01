Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have called it quits.



The couple announced their split on Sunday with nearly identical messages on Twitter. The breakup news comes a little over a year after the exes welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the One Direction singer posted. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."