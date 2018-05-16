Liam Payne Reveals He Doesn't Feel Pressured To Get Married To Cheryl Cole ASAP

"I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship," he said during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup on Wednesday.

"I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world," he continued.

"So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal," he concluded.

The couple welcomed their son in March of 2017, and have been linked together since 2015.