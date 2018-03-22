Liam Payne Shares Rare Photo With His Son Bear In Honor Of His First Birthday

The 24-year-old singer and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together last year. The duo, who have faced breakup rumors for months, put many of the rumors to rest earlier this week ahead of their son's birthday.

Liam spoke to the UK's Evening Standard in a new interview, and opened up about how everyone has struggles, but theirs are just a little more public than most. "The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up.nd the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle," Liam shared.

"You know, we have our struggles. Like, of course, I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy,because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is."

Cheryl shrugged off the breakup rumors in an interview with BBC last month and said the rumors didn't bother her in the slightest.

Check out more on the pair's relationship in the video above!