Liev Schreiber Marches With His Two Kids — See A Very Touching Video!

Liev Schreiber made the March For Our Lives a family affair and brought his two boys, Samuel and Alexander, out to the New York City rally to support gun violence prevention. The "Ray Donovan" star shared multiple photos of their day marching through New York City with their signs.
The kids painted their own sign — a gun with a big red circle and slash — on a piece of cardboard.
Liev also shared videos of his family marching past Trump Tower in New York City.
And shared a video of his son listening to the speeches during the march, and looking visibly distraught.
Liev was one of many stars who turned out to support the March For Our Lives across the nation.
