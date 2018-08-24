'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' Host Robin Leach Dies At 76

Robin Leach, host of the hit TV series "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died. He was 76 years old.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the English entertainment reporter passed away on Friday morning in Las Vegas, where he had reportedly been hospitalized since suffering a stroke on Nov. 21.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," said the family in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach."

"Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" aired in syndication from 1984 to 1995, and was hosted by Robin for the majority of its run. He also hosted the spinoff "Fame, Fortune and Romance" as well as "The Surreal Life: Fame Games" on VH1 in 2007.

Robin became a pop culture staple thanks to the massive success of "Lifestyles," even getting namechecked in hit songs like "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G and Fergie's smash, "Glamorous."

"Lifestyles so rich and famous, Robin Leach'll get jealous," Ludacris rapped alongside the former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman.

Rest in peace, Robin Leach.