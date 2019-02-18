Lil Xan Expecting His First Child Nearly 5 Months After Split With Noah Cyrus

Lil Xan is about to have a lil baby!

The rapper announced that he and girlfriend Annie Smith have a bun in the oven, posting a loved-up photo with his lady on Sunday.

“I wanted to wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official im going to be a father,” he wrote.

“i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life,” he continued. “all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise !”

“Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe,” he concluded.

It also seems like the couple may be headed down the aisle sometime soon, if a recent post Annie shared is an indicator.

“I love you to the moon and stars, always baby. I cannot wait to call myself your wife soon,” she wrote.

The happy news comes nearly five months after Xan and Noah Cyrus had a very public breakup over Labor Day weekend.

Following their breakup, Xan went onto check himself into rehab, which he says gave him some clarity.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim