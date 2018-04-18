Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch Talk 'Riverdale's' 'Carrie: The Musical' Episode

"It is such a fun episode," Camila told us at the same event.

"There's a big musical number for Veronica, which I loved shooting," she continued. "It's just fun seeing everybody bring out talents of theirs which nobody knew existed."

KJ Apa's Archie is also part of the musical, and a standout, Lili said.

"KJ should be in musical theater. He really came to life in that, and it's great to see, and I can't wait for everyone to see that," she said. "It was a really fun experience and it was kind of like a nice little break from, you know, the murders, the drama. It was fun to kind of escape that for a second and go into like a parallel universe."