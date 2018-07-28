Lili Reinhart Expertly Trolled Cole Sprouse & His Reaction Was Priceless

The two stars sparked romance rumors in March 2017 after Cole shared stunning photographs of his co-star on Instagram. Fans continued to speculate over the status of their relationship until paparazzi caught them kissing in public during a sweet getaway to Paris in April. Lili and Cole seemingly made their red carpet debut as a couple together in May, as they lovingly walked arm-in-arm together.





Despite their rare public PDA, the two continue to keep their love on the lowdown. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Lili firmly shutdown questions about Cole.





"I'm not okay talking about my relationship,” Lili said. “I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now.”