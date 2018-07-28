Lili Reinhart Expertly Trolled Cole Sprouse & His Reaction Was Priceless

Professional Internet troll Cole Sprouse got beat at his own game by Lili Reinhart.
On Friday, “Riverdale” actress poked fun at theories that the lunar eclipse marked the end of the world, as social media cited Bible verses about the blood moon prophecy. What better way to ring in the apocalypse than annoying your boyfriend, right?
Lili shared a series of hilarious selfies of her and Cole in-between takes on the set of their hit CW show to her Instagram Stories. The 21-year-old adopted a clingy persona and followed Cole around all night, constantly fawning over her co-star.
“If the world is really ending tonight then I’m happy it’s with my best bud,” she joked in one snap. Lili continued to pester Cole, as she creeped up behind him in hair-and-makeup and cuddled up to him while he played video games in his trailer.
Not sure this qualifies as friendship goals?
The two stars sparked romance rumors in March 2017 after Cole shared stunning photographs of his co-star on Instagram. Fans continued to speculate over the status of their relationship until paparazzi caught them kissing in public during a sweet getaway to Paris in April. Lili and Cole seemingly made their red carpet debut as a couple together in May, as they lovingly walked arm-in-arm together.
Despite their rare public PDA, the two continue to keep their love on the lowdown. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Lili firmly shutdown questions about Cole.
"I'm not okay talking about my relationship,” Lili said. “I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now.”