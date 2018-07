Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Shingles

Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday the diagnosis was caught early, but he's been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. He says his ophthalmologist has blurred his eyes and he's wearing a mask. He posted a "Phantom of the Opera" gif.

Miranda's son, Francisco, was born in February. He also has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.