Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Epic Disney Songs Mashup On Disney Studios Instagram

Disney Studios just dropped an epic, mini Disney songs mashup on its Instagram, performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The multi-hyphenate is featured in the short Insta vid showing him singing songs from – at our count – at least four, and possibly five Disney films.
See if you can spot them in the video.
Did you catch "Aladdin's" "One Jump Ahead," followed by "Beauty and the Beast's" Belle?
Or his quick transition into "The Little Mermaid" classic "Part of Your World," which shifted gently into Mulan's "I'll Make A Man Out of You"?
And, we're not positive, but is "Look Out," in his final musical line, a nod to "Dumbo's "Look Out for Mr. Stork"?
Later, Disney Studios shared another video of Lin-Manuel singing villain songs!
Disney fan Lin-Manuel previously scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song -- "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" -- last year. And, he'll soon be seen on the big screen opposite Emily Blunt in Walt Disney Pictures' highly-anticipated "Mary Poppins Returns."
He's chimney sweep Jack to Emily's Mary.
-- Jolie Lash