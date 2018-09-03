Linday Lohan Shares Hilarious Memes Of Herself Dancing In Mykonos

Fans loved that Lindsay was in on the joke, and quickly sounded off in the comments section of her Instagram.

"Do the LiLo. At least she's embracing it," one fan wrote.

"Lol ur just having a good time. More people should let loose like that! Everyone needs to stop being so serious! U go, girl!," another wrote.

"Lol thanks for making me laugh," another person commented. "Also I want to go to the Lohan beach house in Mykonos."