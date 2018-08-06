Lindsay Lohan & Paris Hilton Offered $250,000 To Fight Farrah Abraham

On Monday, Access confirmed that Paris and Lindsay were offered $250,000 to take on the 27-year-old reality star. Despite the hefty sum of money, it remains unlikely that the former party girls will participate in the Celebrity Boxing match.

"The Blast" previously reported that organizers also reached out to reality stars Teyana Taylor, Chanel West Coast and Blac Chyna for the fight. According to the outlet, Farrah is interested in taking on any of her former "Teen Mom co-stars—or even the producers who scorned her!

Regardless of who Farrah faces in the ring, her Celebrity Boxing match is scheduled to take place this coming October.