Lindsay Lohan’s Best Social Media Moments

While Taylor Swift made her big album announcement via Instgram Live on Thursday, fans were surprised to see an unlikely celeb chiming in on the action – Lindsay Lohan!

The “Mean Girls” star left several comments during the livestream including one with the heart-eyes emoji and a mention to Tay’s upcoming role in movie adaptation of “Cats.”

“My mom was in cats,” she said.

Kinda strange, right? And when Swift didn’t respond, the actress continued to comment, saying, “You should respond” and “to your fans.”

This isn’t the first time Lindsay has displayed some unusual behavior on social media.

She once threatened to fire two Lohan’s Beach Club employees for not wearing the same shoes:

There was also the time she asked what an Emma Stone was on Twitter…

She also felt it necessary to let Ariana Grande know that she was wearing “too much makeup” on one of her selfies!

Back in 2010, she also let the world know that a waitress had punched her?!

And of course, who could forget when she provided us with the clarity we needed (?) about her “ripped off” finger?

Considering there is much more where that came from, we think commentary this bizarre belongs in a museum.