Lindsay Shookus Is A ‘Great Support’ To Ben Affleck: ‘He Likes Being With Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are rekindling their relationship and a source tells Access that not only have they been hanging out over the past month, but they are really happy spending time together.

“He likes being with her,” a source close to the situation shared with Access. “She’s great support.”

Access’ source also added that Lindsay is a part of the inner circle that has been supporting Ben following his exit from rehab late last year.

“He’s got a group of friends, including Jen, that’s there to lean on,” the source added.

And it sounds like things are going really well for the 46-year-old star both in and ou

Ben recently told Access at the “Triple Frontier” premiere that he’s in a much better place following his completion of rehab for alcohol addition.

“I feel fabulous. I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time,” he shared. “I am so lucky. I have a great family. Things are going well and I’m trying to keep going.”

“It’s a really nice feeling that you have something that you are proud of,” Ben told Access of his film.

Ben and Lindsay dated for more than a year before splitting in August 2018. But it looks like things are turning around for the on-and-off couple.

