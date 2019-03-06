Lindsay Shookus Is A ‘Great Support’ To Ben Affleck: ‘He Likes Being With Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are rekindling their relationship and a source tells Access that not only have they been hanging out over the past month, but they are really happy spending time together.

“He likes being with her,” a source close to the situation shared with Access. “She’s great support.”

Access’ source also added that Lindsay is a part of the inner circle that has been supporting Ben following his exit from rehab late last year.

“He’s got a group of friends, including Jen, that’s there to lean on,” the source added.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attend the 2017 US Open
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attend the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/WireImage)

And it sounds like things are going really well for the 46-year-old star both in and ou

Ben recently told Access at the “Triple Frontier” premiere that he’s in a much better place following his completion of rehab for alcohol addition.

“I feel fabulous. I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time,” he shared. “I am so lucky. I have a great family. Things are going well and I’m trying to keep going.”

“It’s a really nice feeling that you have something that you are proud of,” Ben told Access of his film.

Ben and Lindsay dated for more than a year before splitting in August 2018. But it looks like things are turning around for the on-and-off couple.

