Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge, Sienna Miller & More Stars Celebrate Tabitha Simmons & Topper Mortimer's Wedding

Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge and Karen Elson pose with bride Tabitha Simmons on her wedding day. (Credit: Instagram)

Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge and Karen Elson pose with bride Tabitha Simmons on her wedding day. (Credit: Instagram)

Talk about a star-packed wedding!

Vogue editor Tabitha Simmons and Topper Mortimer got married over the weekend in New York City, and their wedding had a pretty famous guest list. 

The fashion editor's celebrity pals Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge, Sienna Miller and Karen Elson turned out to support her on her big day and shared some sweet snaps from the lovely nuptials. Tabitha stunned in a Victorian-style Dolce & Gabbana dress as she said "I do" to her main squeeze. 

The gals shared some super fun snaps on their social media accounts in honor of the big day. The gals were all smiles as they surrounded their bride!

???????????????? @tabithasimmons @misskarenelson @misslivalittle @lilyaldridge ???? @theo123456

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

Such a joyful day surrounded by love and friendship. Congratulations Tabs and Topper ♥️ pic by Theo Wenner

A post shared by Karen Elson (@misskarenelson) on

The beautiful bride. Congratulations Tabitha and Topper! #tabsandtops

A post shared by Karen Elson (@misskarenelson) on

Liv also shared this sweet video of the bride and groom walking down the aisle. 

????????????@tabithasimmons @supa_dupa_ ????????????

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

Topper was previously married to "Real Housewives of New York" star Tinsley Mortimer. Simmons was previously married to photographer Craig McDean, with whom she has two young sons Dylan and Elliot.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News