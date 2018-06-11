Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge, Sienna Miller & More Stars Celebrate Tabitha Simmons & Topper Mortimer's Wedding

Talk about a star-packed wedding!

Vogue editor Tabitha Simmons and Topper Mortimer got married over the weekend in New York City, and their wedding had a pretty famous guest list.

The fashion editor's celebrity pals Liv Tyler, Lily Aldridge, Sienna Miller and Karen Elson turned out to support her on her big day and shared some sweet snaps from the lovely nuptials. Tabitha stunned in a Victorian-style Dolce & Gabbana dress as she said "I do" to her main squeeze.

The gals shared some super fun snaps on their social media accounts in honor of the big day. The gals were all smiles as they surrounded their bride!