LIVVIA Explores Santa Monica Pier In Latest ‘Dizzy’ Music Video

Singer-songwriter LIVVIA is giving us all the charm in her latest music video for “Dizzy.”

The 25-year-old used the Santa Monica Pier as the back drop for her breezy summer jam, “Dizzy” as the pop singer and friends spin around and explore the park from riding the roller coasters, playing games and win oversized stuffed animals.

LIVVIA writes or co-writes all her own music and lyrics, the native Californian can also play piano, keyboards and guitar.

She’s best known for her 2014 hit, “Parachute” and is currently a student at UC Berkeley. LIVVIA has also opened for Jessie J, Meghan Trainor, The Jonas Brothers and more.