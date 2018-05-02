'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' Turns 15: Where Are The Stars Now?

(Walt Disney Pictures)
With four words, Hilary Duff gave fans one of the most iconic moments in cinematic history: "Sing to me, Paolo."
"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" hit theaters 15 years ago on May 2, 2003, marking the epic finale of the smash Disney Channel series.
Fans will remember Lizzie venturing to Rome with her school after her junior-high graduation. There, she accidentally discovers her Italian pop star doppelganger, Isabella, and is tricked into taking her place for a performance at the Italian Music Awards.
Unfortunately, the film didn't score any love from the Academy or the GRAMMYs, but the film (and its incredible soundtrack) will always have a place in fans' hearts.
Here is what the cast of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" is up to 15 years later.
Hilary continues to be a TV queen, starring in the hit TV Land series "Younger"
(Getty Images)
Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's best friend and love interest Gordo, works with the Irish Arts Center in New York City.
(Cosette Rinab/Twitter)
Yani Gellman (Paulo) went on to play the suspicious Officer Garrett Reynolds in "Pretty Little Liars."
(Freeform)
Remember mean girl Kate Sanders? Actress Ashlie Brillault ditched Hollywood for law school, and is now a laywer.
Yes, Ethan Craft is still hot. Clayton Snyder became a professional polo player in Europe.
(Instagram)
Lizzie's annoying little brother, Matt, is all grown up. Jake Thomas currently works as a photographer.
(Instagram)
Alex Borstein played the overbearing chaperone Miss Ungermeyer. She went on to score a 2018 Critics' Choice Award nod for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
(Getty Images)