'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' Turns 15: Where Are The Stars Now?

With four words, Hilary Duff gave fans one of the most iconic moments in cinematic history: "Sing to me, Paolo."

"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" hit theaters 15 years ago on May 2, 2003, marking the epic finale of the smash Disney Channel series.

Fans will remember Lizzie venturing to Rome with her school after her junior-high graduation. There, she accidentally discovers her Italian pop star doppelganger, Isabella, and is tricked into taking her place for a performance at the Italian Music Awards.