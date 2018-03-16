Logic & Wife Jessica Andrea Split After Two Years Of Marriage (Report)

Rapper Logic and his wife, singer Jessica Andrea, have reportedly called it quits.
The musical couple, who tied the knot in October 2015, have decided to split after two years of marriage, TMZ reports.
Logic & Jessica's breakup follows of a successful year for the "1-800-273-8255" rapper, who scored two Grammy nominations for the 2017 hit single. Jessica accompanied her husband to the Grammy Awards in January, and the duo were all smiles on the red carpet.
"Back at it again with my #1," Jessica captioned an Instagram from the event, striking a funny pose with her beau.
VIDEO: Logic Delivers Powerful Message On Immigration, Racism & Abuse At The 2018 Grammys
In the months before their reported split, the couple continued to post heartfelt pics on social media. In January, Jessica shared a romantic video, set to Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know," in honor of her hubby's 28th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my muffin @logic," she wrote in part. "I can’t believe you are 28! YOU are magnificent and ONE in a million. I’m grateful to be a part of your journey, 28 is going to be the BEST year yet for you!!! *fist pumps* ALSO, you get hotter & hotter everyday!!!"
Jessica & Logic do not have children; however, the rapper, whose single mother battled drug addiction, talked to Access Live last August about how his tough childhood propelled his desire to start a family with the "Medicine" singer.
"Growing up without a father and witnessing and seeing all these things, for me, it was really difficult," he shared. "But honestly, it just makes me really happy for the kids I'll have with my wife and us being able to raise cute little Bobbys."
Logic & Jessica did not immediately respond to Access' request for comment.
VIDEO: Logic Shares That His Rough Upbringing Shaped Him As A Rapper
-- Stephanie Case