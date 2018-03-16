Logic & Wife Jessica Andrea Split After Two Years Of Marriage (Report)

Rapper Logic and his wife, singer Jessica Andrea, have reportedly called it quits.

The musical couple, who tied the knot in October 2015, have decided to split after two years of marriage, TMZ reports.

Logic & Jessica's breakup follows of a successful year for the "1-800-273-8255" rapper, who scored two Grammy nominations for the 2017 hit single. Jessica accompanied her husband to the Grammy Awards in January, and the duo were all smiles on the red carpet.

"Back at it again with my #1," Jessica captioned an Instagram from the event, striking a funny pose with her beau.