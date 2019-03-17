Lori Loughlin Jokes About Paying For Olivia Jade’s Education In Resurfaced Video

In a resurfaced video from Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel, her mom jokes about paying for her daughter’s education.

In the video, which was posted on Dec. 22, 2017, Olivia is teaching her mom slang terms, one of which is the phrase, “England is my city,” which Lori was confused about. (“England is my city” rose to popularity after YouTuber Nick Crompton said them in one of Jake Paul’s viral music videos.)

“The line is, England is my city, I was gonna ask if you knew where that was from, but I knew you would never know where that’s from,” Olivia says.

“Oh I don’t know what England, if you would’ve said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘why did I pay all this money for your education’?” Lori responds.

The video is making the rounds after Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were recently accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.

The scandal has cost both Olivia and her mom multiple jobs and sponsorships.

This week, Sephora announced it will not be selling Olivia’s makeup palette anymore. And HP severed ties with both the mother and daughter. TRESemme also announced they are no longer working with Olivia.

Loughlin was also dropped from the Hallmark Channel.

— Stephanie Swaim