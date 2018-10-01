Louis Tomlinson and 'X-Factor' UK Judges Are Shook When Contestant Falls Off The Stage

The "X Factor" UK judges got quite a scare when a male contestant lost his footing and fell backwards off the stage in the middle of his performance!
On Sunday night, singer Tommy Ludford was competing in the "Six Chair Challenge" when he took a few steps back while strumming his guitar and swiftly disappeared from the stage as he fell into a deep opening behind him.
His performance of "Dipping Biscuits" was going well until he misjudged the space behind him on the X-shaped platform.
The judges, including "One Direction" alum Louis Tomlinson and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, watched in astonishment as the 20-year-old vanished from the stage. Even contestants backstage gazed at the screens in horror as they watched Tommy's stumble.
"X Factor" host Dermot O'Leary rushed to the singer after seeing the dramatic fall before others joined in to help.
Members of the audience appeared stunned until Tommy was back on his feet and triumphantly pumping his fist to signal to the crowd that he was not hurt – just a little embarrassed!
"X-Factor" UK judge Louis Tomlinson watches in shock as Tommy Ludford falls off stage, Sept. 30, 2018.
He then appeared to say "I'm fine, I'm fine" accompanied by a smile and climbed back onstage as the crowd and his fellow contestants cheered.
Louis had left his chair to approach the performer, and shot him a smile once he discovered he was uninjured.
Following the "Six Chair Challenge" (which airs tonight) contestants that are the victors of this round will continue on to the next stage of the competition where they will perform at the judges' houses for a spot in the finals.
There's no shame in receiving the sympathy vote, right?
Tommy Ludford stands up from his fall and signals that he is alright behind the "X-Factor" UK stage, Sept. 30, 2018.