Louis Tomlinson and 'X-Factor' UK Judges Are Shook When Contestant Falls Off The Stage

The "X Factor" UK judges got quite a scare when a male contestant lost his footing and fell backwards off the stage in the middle of his performance!

On Sunday night, singer Tommy Ludford was competing in the "Six Chair Challenge" when he took a few steps back while strumming his guitar and swiftly disappeared from the stage as he fell into a deep opening behind him.

His performance of "Dipping Biscuits" was going well until he misjudged the space behind him on the X-shaped platform.