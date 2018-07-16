Luann de Lesseps Checks Back Into Rehab & Will Miss The "Real Housewives" Reunion

Luann de Lesseps is getting the help she needs.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star has checked back into rehab for the second time. Luann previously checked into an alcohol treatment program last December after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, battery on an officer and crimes against a person.

Bethenny Frankel showed her support for her co-star, releasing a statement on Luann's behalf. 

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny told People. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

This season of "RHONY" shows the Countess cleaning up her act after her arrest. The show documented her return to the city after rehab, with Bethenny being especially supportive of her new sober lifestyle.

Earlier this month, Luann celebrated six months of sobriety with a sweet Instagram post of her ex-husband and two children on vacation.

"Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!," she captioned the post. 

