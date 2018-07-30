Luke Bryan Lights Up A Sold-Out Dodger Stadium On His 'What Makes You Country' Tour

Luke Bryan kicked the dust up in Los Angeles over the weekend!

The country superstar literally brought the sparks to a sold-out Dodger Stadium on Saturday with an energetic performance of his classic hits and newer songs from his latest album, "What Makes You Country."

The singer immediately got the audience's attention by starting off the night with one of his old favorites, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)." The crowd dutifully obeyed the lyrics, dancing and swaying to the catchy beat. Luke followed suit, gyrating his hips along to the music in his tight blue jeans. That signature move would become a theme throughout the entire night!