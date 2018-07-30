Luke Bryan Lights Up A Sold-Out Dodger Stadium On His 'What Makes You Country' Tour

Luke Bryan kicked the dust up in Los Angeles over the weekend!
The country superstar literally brought the sparks to a sold-out Dodger Stadium on Saturday with an energetic performance of his classic hits and newer songs from his latest album, "What Makes You Country."
The singer immediately got the audience's attention by starting off the night with one of his old favorites, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)." The crowd dutifully obeyed the lyrics, dancing and swaying to the catchy beat. Luke followed suit, gyrating his hips along to the music in his tight blue jeans. That signature move would become a theme throughout the entire night!
Country singer Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 'What Makes You Country' tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up)
The good time continued with with more of Luke's most popular hits including, "I Don't Want This Night To End," "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye," "Crash My Party" and "Drunk On You." The "American Idol" judge also grabbed his guitar for the heartfelt "Most People Are Good," as well as covers of Alabama's "Mountain Music" and Billy Currington's "Good Directions," which was co-written by Luke.
As the first country artist to headline Dodger Stadium, Luke definitely gave the audience a party to remember with his captivating stage presence. After nearly two hours on stage, he didn't show any signs of slowing as he closed out the show on the ultimate high note.
Country singer Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 'What Makes You Country' tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up)
The entire arena was glued in and on their feet for the dance-friendly tracks, "Play It Again" and "Rain Is A Good Thing." Luke returned for his encore wearing a Dodgers jersey—of course!—and concluded the evening with the up-tempo "Move" and "That's My Kind Of Night," two obvious choices considering the night's party atmosphere!
Lucky fans were able to score ground floor tickets to watch Luke's entire show up close and personal thanks to the Verizon Up rewards program. Actress Lily Collins was even spotted dancing with pals and enjoying the exclusive stage-side access on Saturday!
In addition to Luke Bryan, Verizon Up has also partnered with Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Rae Sremmurd, X Ambassadors, Daya, Skylar Grey and Kali Uchis. For more information on all the VIP rewards offered through Verizon Up and how to become a member, click here.
Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country" tour runs through Oct. 26, 2018.
--Gabi Duncan