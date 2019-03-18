Luke Bryan Totally Loses It Over Super Hot, Soulful Contestant on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan was getting all the feels from a super hot “American Idol” contestant — and it was a serious mood!

Atlanta local Katie Belle not only wowed the judges with her buttery singing voice, but she also stunned them with her supermodel-like beauty!

Katie performed a rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s “Golden Slumbers” and country star Luke Bryan could barely look at the southern charmer!

“Luke can’t look at you,” Katy Perry joked after the singer completed her tune. “I think you probably have a magical spell that you put on him.”

When Katy asked Luke to provide his critique, he was nearly speechless until he said, “I’m a yes.”

The other judges provided a more realistic critique before they agreed to send Katie to Hollywood.

“Whether you want to be a singer, an actress, a model, you are destined for this world, ” Katy reassured her.

The future star shook the judges’ hands, which (literally) brought Luke to his knees and onto the floor!

Katy Perry was even a bit smitten herself, reciting the lyrics to her song “Kissed A Girl” as she watched Katie leave.

“I kissed a girl and I liked it,” she joked.

The girl crush is REAL!