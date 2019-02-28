Luke Perry Is Under Observation At Hospital After Reportedly Suffering A Stroke

“Riverdale” star Luke Perry is under observation at the hospital after he reportedly suffered a stroke, according to multiple outlets.

The LAFD told Access that they responded to a 911 call made at 9:39 am from in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood for an unspecified medical request on Wednesday, February 27. LAFD sent fire and paramedics to the address and an ambulance transported the patient to an area hospital.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” a rep for Perry told Access in a statement.

Perry, 52, who stars as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on “Riverdale” has been shooting episodes for this hit CW show on the Warner Bros. lot recently. His medical emergency also came on the same day that Fox announced they would be rebooting “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which was where Perry found early fame playing Dylan McKay. It’s unclear if we will join the show, but Tori Spelling told Access earlier this year that she would be working on the reboot.

