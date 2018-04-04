Lynda Carter Looks Flawless As She Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Lynda Carter is the Wonder Woman we all know and love, and she looked better than ever as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
Lynda, 66, looked incredible in a form-fitting black dress and heels as she posed alongside her star. Her hair was blown out, giving her a youthful and Wonder Woman-esque look.
Lynda Carter attends a ceremony honoring her with the 2,632nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Lynda played Wonder Woman on television between 1975 and 1979 and told fans at her star ceremony star, "It will be here for ever, and maybe it needs to say Wonder Woman. Hopefully this character and I will live on in the memories of people."
She also addressed the special day on her Instagram, telling fans that she can't believe she's spent 50 years in the entertainment industry, but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"It seems impossible that I've been in the entertainment industry for 50 years. But I love this business—I love the creative process, the work, the performing ... all of it," she shared.
"But today, as I am honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I want to say a big THANK YOU to my FANS, who have encouraged and cheered me on all of these years. I want you to know how much I appreciate having you in my corner - I never take you for granted. Thank you again to everyone who made this possible. This is a day I will never forget."
Patty Jenkins and Lynda Carter attend a ceremony honoring Lynda Carter with the 2,632nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Lynda was joined at the ceremony by 2017 "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins. Patty told the crowd that seeing Lynda on TV made her believe that she could have whatever she wanted and be "unashamed to want it."
Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the current franchise, also heaped praise on Lynda and tweeted her thanks for "loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder."
Lynda's lookalike daughter, Jessica Altman, was also on tap for the ceremony.