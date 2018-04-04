Lynda Carter Looks Flawless As She Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Lynda played Wonder Woman on television between 1975 and 1979 and told fans at her star ceremony star, "It will be here for ever, and maybe it needs to say Wonder Woman. Hopefully this character and I will live on in the memories of people."

She also addressed the special day on her Instagram, telling fans that she can't believe she's spent 50 years in the entertainment industry, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It seems impossible that I've been in the entertainment industry for 50 years. But I love this business—I love the creative process, the work, the performing ... all of it," she shared.

"But today, as I am honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I want to say a big THANK YOU to my FANS, who have encouraged and cheered me on all of these years. I want you to know how much I appreciate having you in my corner - I never take you for granted. Thank you again to everyone who made this possible. This is a day I will never forget."

